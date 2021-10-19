SBAC inaugurates sub-branch at Bagerhat

A sub branch of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited has been inaugurated at K Ali Road, Mithapukurpar, Bagerhat on Tuesday.

M Shamsul Arefin, additional managing director, presided over the inauguration ceremony virtually from head office.

Md Masoodur Rahman, EVP & CFO, Md Mokaddess Ali, SVP & company secretary, Abu Bayazid Sk, head of Islamic Banking Window and SVP, Md Abdul Mannan, head of ICCD & SVP were present in the program virtually.

Khanjahal Ali Mazar, branch manager, Mahmudur Rahman Ujjal, Bagerhat sub-branch in-charge, Md Arman Hossain including local dignitaries were present on the occasion on behalf of the bank.

Ms Rizia Parvin, Bagerhat Sadar upazila mohila vice-chairman, Ahad Uddin Haider, secretary of Bagerhat Foundation, Mainul Hasan, district registrar, Md Hafizur Rahman, sub-registrar of Bagerhat Sadar Upazila and others were present on the occasion.