SBAC credit cardholders to get 0% EMI facility on Navana Furniture products

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 04:46 pm

SBAC Bank credit card holders will enjoy 0% EMI facility up to 12 months on purchases of Navana Furniture's products.

An agreement was signed between South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited and NAVANA Furniture Limited, read a press release.

M Shamsul Arefin, additional managing director of SBAC Bank and Yamin Rikhu, chief operation officer of Navana Furniture signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the bank's head office on Monday. 

Md Altaf Hossain Bhuyan, deputy managing director, Md Mokaddess Ali, company secretary, Mohammad Shafiul Azam, vice president and head of card division of SBAC Bank, Md Asrafur Rahman Talukdar, head of sales, Mohammad Akramul Karim, deputy manager sales, Md Sarwar Karim, senior executive of Navana Furniture and Md Nurul Alam Khan, in-charge of card division and Md Shohidul Alam, relationship officer of the Bank were also present in the occasion.

