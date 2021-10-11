SBAC cardholders and employees to get 0% EMI on Esquire Electronics products

Corporates

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited and Esquire Electronics Limited have announced an agreement under which SBAC Bank credit cardholders and employees will be able to get a 0% EMI for up to 12 months on all Esquire Electronics branded products.

M Shamsul Arefin, additional managing director of SBAC Bank and Md Manzurul Karim, general manager, Sales and Marketing of Esquire Electronics signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the bank's head office on Monday, said a press release. 

Mohammad Shafiul Azam, vice president and head of Card Division of SBAC Bank, Md Anwarul Islam, senior manager, Finance of Esquire Electronics, Md Asadullahil Galib, head of Branding and Communications Division and Md Shohidul Alam, relationship officer of the Bank were also present in the occasion.

