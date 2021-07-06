SBAC Bank signs tripartite agreement with DSE, CSE

A tripartite agreement have been signed among South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

The agreement signed on sharing uniform and integrated electronic subscription system for IPO management in capital market on Tuesday at DSE Tower in the capital city, reads a press release.

Md Mokaddes Ali, SVP & company secretary of the bank, Md Rabiul Islam, senior manager, Listing Affairs Department of DSE and Md Zahidul Islam, deputy manager of CSE have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

While, M Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, FCA, FCMA, chief operating officer of DSE, Mohammad Asadul Haque, EVP & head of Treasury of SBAC Bank, Swapna Roy of ICB Capital Management were also present on the occasion.