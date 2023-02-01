SBAC Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Bank for export facilitation  

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited has signed an agreement to participate in the Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund (EFPF) of Tk10,000 crore formed by Bangladesh Bank.

SBAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Habibur Rahman handed over the contract to Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder at Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of the central bank on Monday (30 January 30), reads a press release.

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor; Nurun Nahar, executive director and Maksuda Begum, director (BRPD) were present in the signing ceremony.

