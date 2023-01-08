SBAC Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Bank 

08 January, 2023, 09:10 pm
SBAC Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Bank 

Bangladesh Bank and South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited signed an agreement to provide loan under Tk5,000 crore refinancing facilities for food security in agriculture sector. 

SBAC Bank  Managing Director and CEO Habibur Rahman received the agreement letter from director (ACD) of Bangladesh Bank Md Abul Kalam Azad in presence of Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder at Jahangir Alam Conference Room of Bangladesh Bank on Sunday (8 January), reads a press release.

Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan and Executive Director Md Anwarul Islam were present in the signing ceremony. 

It is mentionable that total 50 banks signed in the refinance scheme for food security.   
 

