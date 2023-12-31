SBAC Bank promotes Md. Nurul Azim as AMD

Md. Nurul Azim has been promoted to additional managing director (AMD) of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank (SBAC) Limited since 1 January 2024.

Before promotion to AMD, Azim was the deputy managing director of the Bank.

Azim started his glorious banking career with Premier Bank Ltd. as a management trainee officer. Later on, he switched to Southeast Bank Ltd. and worked in credit, foreign trade, general banking and other responsibilities at Branch Banking.

He joined National Bank Ltd. and had a very successful career progression and handled multidimensional assignments especially functional areas of Trade Services of the branch business.

He joined SBAC Bank in the year 2014 and has been working as Head of the Gulshan Branch of the Bank. He was promoted to executive vice president and senior executive vice president as a manager of the Bank's Principal Branch.

In January 2022, he was promoted to deputy managing director (DMD) and served at the head office of the Bank.

During his long tenure of 24 years of service, he mastered skill, knowledge and expertise in every aspect of banking activities. His proven track records in strategic planning, goal setting, leadership, decision making and asset quality Management & he has been recognized as the best manager in several times.

Azim completed his B.A. (Hon's) and M.A. in Economics from Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata of India. He attended various training programs and workshops at home and abroad. He has completed training courses in the prevention of money laundering and combating financing of terrorism, green banking and green financing, environmental risk management, branch management, financing small and medium enterprises, credit management, investment and merchant banking, lending risk analysis etc. from reputed institutions of the country.

He has also successfully participated in various seminars and training workshops on economics and banking in Singapore, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. He has also taken classes at various institutions as an instructor on credit and foreign trade.