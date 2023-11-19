SBAC Bank organises workshop on sustainable finance

Corporates

Press Release
19 November, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 06:38 pm

SBAC Bank organises workshop on sustainable finance

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank organised a day-long training workshop on Sustainable Finance at the bank's Training Institute in head office recently. 

Chowdhury Liaqat Ali, director of Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank was present as the chief guest and AKM Fazlur Rahman, principal of SBAC Training Institute presided over the workshop, reads a press release. 

Md Abdul Matin, deputy managing director of the bank and Md Abdul Mannan, EVP & head of Credit Division were present as discussants. Bank's managers, operations managers and credit officers of various branches and head office of the bank participated in the workshop.
 

