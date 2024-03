SBAC Bank opens its sub-branch at Paduarbazar Bishwaroad in Cumilla

SBAC Bank PLC opened its sub-branch at Paduarbazar Bishwaroad in Cumilla on Wednesday, 6 March 2024.

Abu Zafar Mohammad Shofiuddin Shamim, member of Parliament (Cumilla-8 constituency) and chairman of SBAC Bank inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest. Habibur Rahman, managing director & CEO of the bank presided over the ceremony, reads a press release.

Golam Saroyar, chairman of Cumilla Sadar South Upazila Parishad, Rubaiya Khanom, Upazila nirbahi officer of Cumilla Sadar South and Md. Nurul Azim, Additional managing director of SBAC Bank were present as a special guest.

Among others, Manzurul Karim, SEVP & head of Principal Branch, Faisal Ahmed, EVP & head of HRD, Md. Mokaddess Ali, EVP & Company Secretary, Mohammad Shafiul Azam, SVP & head of Digital Banking Division, branch managers of Cumilla Zone along with prominent businessmen and dignitaries were present at the ceremony.