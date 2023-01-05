SBAC Bank opens ATM booth at Ashulia branch

05 January, 2023, 05:05 pm
SBAC Bank opens ATM booth at Ashulia branch

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited has opened ATM booth at its Ashulia branch in Savar.

Managing Director & CEO Habibur Rahman inaugurated the ATM Booth at Ashulia branch recently, reads a press release. 

Deputy Managing Director Md Nurul Azim, senior vice president; head of GSD Mohammad Shafiul Azam; land owners Zabed Ferdous, Anil Chandra Basak and Abdur Rahim Majumdar, Ashulia Branch Manager & AVP Abul Hasan Khan and local dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

