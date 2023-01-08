SBAC Bank opens ATM booth in Ashulia

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited has launched an ATM booth of the bank in Savar's Ashulia recently.

Managing Director & CEO Habibur Rahman inaugurated the new booth under the Ashulia branch of SBAC Bank, reads a press release.

SBAC Bank Deputy Managing Director Md. Nurul Azim, Senior Vice President and Head of GSD Mohammad Shafiul Azam, Land Owners Zabed Ferdous, Anil Chandra Basak and Abdur Rahim Majumdar, Ashulia Branch Manager & AVP Abul Hasan Khan, as well as, local dignitaries were present in the ceremony.