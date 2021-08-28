SBAC Bank launches e-KYC solution

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank (SBAC) Limited has introduced SBAC Fast Account, an Electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) solution, allowing customers to open accounts without physically visiting bank branch.

Md Masud Biswas, executive director of Bangladesh Bank and deputy head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), inaugurated the service at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Saturday.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the launching ceremony.

SBAC Fast Account App is now available at Google Play Store and the bank's website.

Customer can open accounts by following the procedures of simplified e-KYC from anywhere anytime.

