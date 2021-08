SBAC Bank inaugurates its sub-branch at Trunk Road, Feni City

Sub-branch of South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce (SBAC) Bank is inaugurated at Trunk Road, Feni City on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over from head office by Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank and the sub-branch was inaugurated by Md Najrul Islam Swapon Niazi, Mayor of Feni Pourasava, said a press release.

Lutfur Rahman Khokon Hazari, Ward Commissioner of Feni Pourasava, Farid Uddin Ahmed Pathan, Director of Feni Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Golam Mortuza Tipu, Managing Director of Z U Model Hospital were present in the ceremony as special guests.

The Bank's Deputy Managing Director Shafiuddin Ahmed, Md Kamal Uddin and Md Altaf Hossain Bhuyan, Md Abdullah, Head of Legal & Recovery, Heads of Division also attended the program virtually. Feni Branch Manager Md Rofiqul Islam and Trunk Road Sub Branch in-charge Md Salah Uddin including local dignitaries were present on the occasion.