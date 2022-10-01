SBAC Bank holds training workshop on refinance scheme

A training workshop on Bangladesh Bank, ADB and JICA Refinancing Project was held at South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Ltd. (SBAC) Training Institute recently.

Habibur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO (CC) of the bank was present as the chief guest and AKM Fazlur Rahman, Principal of Training Institute presided over the workshop, said a press release.

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Md Obadul Haque, Director Md Jaker Hossain and Additional Director Chowdhury Liakat Ali were present as guest speakers in the workshop.