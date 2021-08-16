SBAC bank holds a prayer gathering on 46th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited held a prayer gathering and discussion meeting on 46th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation.



Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of the bank delivered a speech in a discussion meeting at the head office on August 16, 2021.



Shafiuddin Ahmed and Md Kamal Uddin, deputy managing director, Md Abdul Mannan, head of ICCD, Mohammad Shafiul Azam, head of card, Sultana Razia Panna, first vice president spoke at the program.



After the prayers, a wreath was laid at the portrait of Bangabandhu at the Mujib Corner at the Bank's Head Office