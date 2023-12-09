SBAC Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2023

09 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Mohammad Nazmul Huq, Chairman of Risk Management Committee & Director of the Board, was chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the day-long conference

SBAC Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2023. Photo: Courtesy
SBAC Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2023. Photo: Courtesy

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited has organized its Annual Risk Conference 2023 on Saturday December 9, 2023 at the Training Institute of the Bank's Head Office.

Mohammad Nazmul Huq, Chairman of Risk Management Committee & Director of the Board, was chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the day-long conference.

Habibur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank presided over the conference, while Arif Hossain Khan, Director of Department of Off-site Supervision (Division-1) & Md. Zabdul Islam, Director of Department of Off-site Supervision (Division-2) of Bangladesh Bank were present as special guests.

Md. Abdul Matin, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Risk Officer of the bank delivered a welcome speech.

The Bank's Deputy Managing Directors Md. Nurul Azim & Md. Altaf Hossain Bhuyan, Joint Directors of Bangladesh Bank Mohammad Monir Hossain & S.M. Khaled Abdullah spoke at the conference as resource persons.

The Bank's Divisional Heads, Branch Managers & Sub-Branch In-charges are participated in the conference.

