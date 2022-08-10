SBAC Bank holds 148th board meeting

South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd has organised its 148th board meeting held at the bank's head office recently.

Abdul Kadir Molla, chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

On the occasion of the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's ideals, work and life and 15 August cruelty were discussed as the first agenda of the meeting.

At the end of the discussion, prayers were prayed for the forgiveness of his soul.

During this time, all Board of Directors and Managing Director & CEO of the bank were present the meeting.

In the board meeting, various steps were taken to strengthen the bank's financial base and new business proposals were approved.