SBAC Bank donates Tk1 crore to PM’s Ashrayan project

South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited donated Tk1 crore to Prime Minister's Ashrayan Project–2 for landless and homeless families under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme of the bank.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the donation cheque from Abdul Kadir Molla, chairman of SBAC Bank at Prime Minister's Office on Sunday (15 January), reads a press release.

Md Nazrul Islam Mazumdar, chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) was also present in the programme.

