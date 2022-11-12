SBAC Bank donates blankets to PM's relief fund

South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited handed over blankets to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to her relief fund at PM office in Dhaka recently for helping cold stricken people of the country.

Mr. Abdul Kadir Molla Chairman of Board of the Bank handed over a sample of blankets to The Prime Minister. Director of SBAC Bank, Mr. AZM Shofiuddin Shamim and Chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks, Mr. Nazrul Islam Majumder, were also present on the occasion, read a media release.