SBAC Bank celebrates Women’s Day

SBAC Bank PLC celebrated International Women's Day 2024 at its head office today.

On this occasion, a discussion meeting is organised on 8 March 2024.

Later, the bank's managing director & CEO Habibur Rahman, cut the cake with the female colleagues, reads a press release.

Among others, the bank's Deputy Managing Director AKM Rashedul Haque Chowdhury, Principal Branch Manager & SEVP Manzurul Karim, Head of Banking Operations Division & SEVP Md. Masoodur Rahman, Head of Legal Affairs & Recovery Moinul Islam, Head of Credit & EVP Md. Abdul Mannan, Head of Human Resources & EVP Faisal Ahmed, CFO & SVP Mannan Bapari (FCMA), others Divisional Heads & Senior Executives and more than hundreds female employees from head office and branches of the Bank attended the ceremony.

