SBAC Bank Board greets its chairman as elected MP

20 January, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 02:31 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce (SBAC) Bank Board of Directors congratulated with warm greetings to its Chairman Abu Zafar Mohammod Shofiuddin (Shamim) as elected a Member of Parliament in the 12th National Assembly Election in the 177th board meeting of the Bank.

He was also presented with a flower bouquet, reads a press release. 

The bank's directors Abdul Kadir Molla, Mohammed Ayub, Anwar Hussain, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Helal Uddin, Mohammad Mahbubor Rahman, Md. Emdadul Hoque and Shohel Ahmed were present in the meeting held at the bank's head office. 

While the bank's managing director & CEO Habibur Rahman led by the management authority also congratulated him. 

It's to be noted that Abu Zafar Mohammod Shofiuddin (Shamim) was elected Member of Parliament in Comilla-8 (Barura) constituency as the nominated candidate of Bangladesh Awami League.

 

