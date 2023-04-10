Sayeman Beach Resort distributes iftar, Eid gifts among the needy

Sayeman Beach Resort has distributed iftar and Eid gifts among the needy in Cox's Bazar, reads a press release.

An event was organised in this regard on Sunday (9 April) where the resort's MD and local Awami League leader Mahboob Rahman Ruhel handed over the gifts to some 200 people.

Later on the same day, Sayeman Beach Resort, like in previous years, organised an iftar and doa mahfil.

Photo: Courtesy

Representatives of Cox's Bazar district administration, high-ranking officials of various law enforcement agencies, journalists, officials from different hotels, domestic and foreign representatives of donor organisations and tourism sector-related personalities among others were present in the iftar organized at the hotel's Casablanca restaurant, added the press release.