Savor International organises international exhibition 'SAFECON 2023'

A three-day exhibition of products and solution-services of domestic and foreign companies related to infrastructure construction, power generation, renewable energy, safe HVACR and water management has been started at the International Convention Center (ICCB) in the capital's Bashundhara.

Savor International Limited has organised this international exhibition under the banner of 'SAFECON 2023', reads a press release.

Planning Minister MA Mannan inaugurated the exibition on Thursday (11 May) as the chief guest.

Md Habibur Rahman, Secretary of the Power Division of the Ministry of Energy, was present at the programme as a special guest.

All the products and solution services companies that have participated here are involved in infrastructure construction, power generation, renewable energy, water management and safe HVACR.

A total of 120 companies from 16 countries participated in this exhibition. Visitors from different public and private projects are coming to the exhibition. They are getting a chance to source many products and solution-services at one place through the exhibition.

The exhibition is open for all the visitors from 11 May to 13 May (10.00 am to 7.00 pm), every day.

In the inaugural speech Planning Minister MA Mannan said, 'I hope that the exhibitions and conferences over the next three days will provide an excellent opportunity for experts, professionals, and policymakers to exchange ideas and best practices and explore innovative solutions to the challenges of safety and security in a changing world.

I urge all the participants to engage in lively discussions and debates, and to take full advantage of the opportunities for learning and collaboration. Let us work together to build a safer, more secure, and sustainable future.'

Mohammad Hossain, Director General of the Power Cell of the Ministry of Power, Al Mamun Mridha, Secretary General of Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI), Enineer Md Hasmatuzzaman, President of the ASHRAE, Bangladesh Chapter, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, President of the ISHRAE, Bangladesh Chapter, Manoj Chakravorti, President Emeritus of the ISHRAE, and Md Faizul Alam, Managing Director of the Savor International Limited, among others, were also present at the inauguration ceremony.