Save up to Tk100 on bKash payment for Hajj pilgrims health checkup

Corporates

Press Release
16 May, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 10:19 pm

Save up to Tk100 on bKash payment for Hajj pilgrims health checkup

Press Release
16 May, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 10:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Hajj pilgrims are getting up to Tk 100 cashback or discount on bKash payment for health checkup at selected hospitals and diagnostic centers in Dhaka and Chattogram. The offer can be availed of once during the campaign period till June 10, 2024.

For health checkup, Hajj pilgrims can avail of this cashback or discount through bKash payment at Evercare Hospital, LABAID, United Hospital, Dhanmondi Diagnostics, BRAC Healthcare Limited, Praava Health, Universal Medical College & Hospital, and Farazy Hospital in Dhaka and Evercare Hospital in Chattogram. Coupon code 'LHJ' must be used at the time of payment to avail the discount offer at LABAID.

Customers can avail the offers on a successful bKash payment using the bKash app or by dialing *247#. Details about the campaign can be found at the link – https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/hajj-health-offer-checkup.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

BD Kayaking gives you the opportunity to escape the world for some time while drawing you closer to nature. Photo: RAJIB DHAR

BD Kayaking: A calm getaway in a fast-paced city

9h | Explorer
Unusually-timed halos of Northern Lights recently surprised the world—courtesy of the biggest solar storm in more than 20 years. PHOTO: Reuters

Where to see the northern lights all over the world

9h | Explorer
Even though IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion meets the Leahy Law, they are not sanctioned by the US. Photo: Bloomberg

How the US shields Israel from its own laws

10h | Panorama
Gulshan Lake. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What is the quality of Dhaka's lake waters?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

24m | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

2h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

3h | Videos
Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

1h | Videos