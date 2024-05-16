Save up to Tk100 on bKash payment for Hajj pilgrims health checkup

Hajj pilgrims are getting up to Tk 100 cashback or discount on bKash payment for health checkup at selected hospitals and diagnostic centers in Dhaka and Chattogram. The offer can be availed of once during the campaign period till June 10, 2024.

For health checkup, Hajj pilgrims can avail of this cashback or discount through bKash payment at Evercare Hospital, LABAID, United Hospital, Dhanmondi Diagnostics, BRAC Healthcare Limited, Praava Health, Universal Medical College & Hospital, and Farazy Hospital in Dhaka and Evercare Hospital in Chattogram. Coupon code 'LHJ' must be used at the time of payment to avail the discount offer at LABAID.

Customers can avail the offers on a successful bKash payment using the bKash app or by dialing *247#. Details about the campaign can be found at the link – https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/hajj-health-offer-checkup.