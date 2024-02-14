Saraswati Puja: DU VC Maqsood Kamal visits mandaps at female students’ halls

Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr ASM Maqsood Kamal visited the puja mandaps at Rokeya Hall, Shamsun Nahar Hall, Bangmata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall, Kobi Sufia Kamal Hall and Bangladesh-Kuwait Friendship Hall on the occasion of Saraswati Puja.

Pro Vice Chancellor (administration) Professor Dr Muhammad Samad, treasurer Professor Mumtaz Uddin Ahmed, Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar, respective hall provosts along with resident teachers and students of the hall were present during the visit on Wednesday (14 February), reads a press release.

