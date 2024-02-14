Saraswati Puja: DU VC Maqsood Kamal visits mandaps at female students’ halls

Corporates

Press Release
14 February, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 05:09 pm

Related News

Saraswati Puja: DU VC Maqsood Kamal visits mandaps at female students’ halls

Press Release
14 February, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 05:09 pm
Saraswati Puja: DU VC Maqsood Kamal visits mandaps at female students’ halls

Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr ASM Maqsood Kamal visited the puja mandaps at Rokeya Hall, Shamsun Nahar Hall, Bangmata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall, Kobi Sufia Kamal Hall and Bangladesh-Kuwait Friendship Hall on the occasion of Saraswati Puja.

Pro Vice Chancellor (administration) Professor Dr Muhammad Samad, treasurer Professor Mumtaz Uddin Ahmed, Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar, respective hall provosts along with resident teachers and students of the hall were present during the visit on Wednesday (14 February), reads a press release.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr ASM Maqsood Kamal / Saraswati puja

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

3h | Features
Illustration: Collected

Bollywood college-love that was hardly met in reality

2h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Power beyond academics: Finding the right ECAs for you

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Top 8 skills you must have as a research enthusiast

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan coalition nominates Shehbaz Sharif to be next PM

Pakistan coalition nominates Shehbaz Sharif to be next PM

1h | Videos
We're struggling for survival

We're struggling for survival

2h | Videos
A rare instance of court on Valentine's Day

A rare instance of court on Valentine's Day

1h | Videos
Di Maria was about to risk his career to win the 2014 World Cup

Di Maria was about to risk his career to win the 2014 World Cup

2h | Videos