SaRa's Eid collection wrapped with a piece of nobility

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Qurbani Eid, is one of the major festivals of the year. People have many plans surrounding this Eid festival. New clothes add a different dimension to it. Keeping this in mind, fashion brand SaRa Lifestyle's Eid-ul-Adha collection has been organized in a colourful arrangement of eye-catching clothes.

This year SaRa lifestyle has brought their Eid-ul-Adha collection with the theme a piece of nobility. As always, the variety of designs motifs-patterns and variations in each style set SaRa's outfits apart from others.

The Eid-ul-Adha collection by SaRa Lifestyle features diverse patterns and motifs, including prints, embroidery, manipulation, traditional hand embroidery and other traditional crafts.

In keeping with the era, there is variety in the cutting and pattern of SaRa's The clothing cuts and patterns at SaRa lifestyle embrace versatility, blending modern trends with traditional elements. Fabrics like cotton, dobby, jacquard, various types of georgette, printed cotton, printed georgette, knitwear, denim, satin, and tissue have been used for these outfits.

Various trends and various textures have been used as motifs to bring out nobility in the clothes. On the other hand, the patterns of the clothes include A-line, trapeze, narrow cut, fit and flare, and different types of silhouette patterns.

Considering warm weather, so many vibrant colours dominate the collection. Shades like red, green, sea green, blue, magenta, black, white, beige, purple, and lavender are used to express nobility in the clothing in this Eid-ul-Adha collection.

For men, in this year's Eid-ul-Adha collection, 'SaRa Lifestyle' brings panjabi, casual shirts, formal shirts, t-shirts, polo, denim pants, chino pants, cargo pants, pyjama, koti etc.

SaRa Lifestyle's Eid-ul-Adha collection this year includes single ethnic kurti, ethnic two-piece & three pieces sets, fashion tops, shirts, sarees, scarf, t-shirts and maternity wear collections for girls.

There are some variations in Eid collections for children as well. SaRa brings panjabi, pyjamas, shirt, shirt-pant set, t-shirt, polo shirt, nima set, katua, denim pants etc. for boys. And for girls there are kurti, frock set, three pieces, ethnic three pieces & two pieces, lehenga, fashion tops, jumpsuit, nima set, single frock, dungaree, polo shirt, t-shirt, party frock, girl's pant etc.

There are also father-son panjabi and polo shirt minime. Also, like every time, SaRa's Eid special collection includes a collection of same-designed clothes for the whole family.

Apart from this, for the younger generation, SaRa lifestyle's western sub-brand DHEU presents a range of options.

DHEU's Eid collection for men includes fitted t-shirts, oversized t-shirts, short sleeve casual shirts, long sleeve casual shirts, shorts, cargo pants, denim pants, joggers etc. Women can explore fashion tops, casual shirts, midi dresses, party wear, skirts, western sets, t-shirts, two-piece sets, formal shirts, palazzos, jumpsuits, denim pants, cargo pants, crop tops, gowns, boot-cut pants, bodycon, and kaftan etc.

As always, quality and customer affordability have been given priority for customer satisfaction in SaRa Eid collection. Buyers will get these clothes from this year's Eid-ul-Adha collection between just 350 BDT to 7,390 BDT.

Apart from the outlet, 'SaRa' has its own website, Facebook page and Instagram. Customers can order within Dhaka and get home delivery. Besides, they will get the delivery of their ordered products through courier all over the country.


