Sara Lifestyle announces 50% discount on clothing line

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sara Lifestyle has announced a 50% discount on its clothing line.

The discount is available on selective clothing for all customers. Starting from 14 August, it will continue throughout the month.

Casual or formal clothes for daily wear made of comfortable fabrics are available in this list of discounts.

This discount will be applicable on all prescribed products except their masks.

Sara Lifestyle provides a blend of exceptional design, fashion, quality, comfort, and affordable clothing.

Considering the needs of the buyers during the torrid weather, the brand introduced diversity and nobility in the fabrics, color, design, and pattern.

The women's collection includes three pieces, ethnic tops, party tops, tank tops, knit tee shirts, leggings, denim, kurtis, and palazzos.

For men, there are casual shirts, denims, chinos, polo t-shirts, panjabi, pajamas, t-shirts, and formal shirt-pants.

For younger girls, there are party and normal frocks, tops, and ramps. And for boys, there are panjabi, denim pants, and t-shirts.

Snowtex Group's lifestyle brand "Sara" started its journey in May of 2018.

Starting the journey with its Mirpur outlet, the brand has opened several others, including Bashundhara City Shopping Mall, Mohammadpur, Uttara, Baridhara, Banasree, Wari, etc.

The operation of Sara's first outlet outside Dhaka has started in Rangpur at the Jahaj Company Junction.

