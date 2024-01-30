'SaRa' brings unbelievable offer price on jackets

Winter demands a little extra fashion, dressing yourself in colorful clothes of different shades.

To dress yourself up in winter fashion within your budget, ''SaRa' lifestyle' brings an offer of jackets at an unbelievable price. 'SaRa's stunning jackets are available for just Tk200 to Tk300.

This offer includes over three hundred variations of jackets and windbreakers of different colours and designs.

There is a collection of more than 30 thousand jackets in this offer. 'SaRa's these jackets are available for people of all ages. That too at an incredibly low price. Besides, girls' tank tops and leggings are available for just 100 to 200 taka.

These jackets are available at 'SaRa's Mirpur, Bashundhara, Uttara, Mohammadpur, Baridhara J Block, Banasree, Bashabo, Wari outlets within Dhaka and Rangpur, Rajshahi, Bogura, Sylhet and Feni outlets outside Dhaka. From jackets to wind-breakers, everything is available within 'SaRa's incredible offer. These jackets and windbreakers included in this offer are available only at any 'SaRa' outlet. Also 'SaRa's regular collections are available in outlets.

Every year, one of the most popular lifestyle brands 'SaRa' comes with a mix of fashion and warmth in winter clothes. This time again 'SaRa' has brought new winter clothing items with different designs at affordable prices. Comfortable fabrics, quality accessories and trendy design jackets will keep you warm and add a new dimension to your fashion.

Snowtex Group's lifestyle brand 'SaRa' started operations in May 2018. After starting work with the first outlet located at Mirpur-6, Dhaka, they started their second outlet at shop numbers 40 and 54 of Level 1, Block A of Bashundhara City. The third outlet is House- 19 B/4C & B/4D, Block-F, Ring Road, Mohammadpur. The third outlet of 'SaRa' is at House Number-22, Sonargaon Township, Sector-9, Uttara, Dhaka. There is another outlet of ''SaRa'' in Baridhara J Block. The sixth outlet of 'SaRa' is at House No. 48, Road No. 1, E Block, Banasree, Dhaka. The first outlet of 'SaRa' outside Dhaka is in Rangpur at Jahaj company junction. The eighth outlet of 'SaRa' is located in Wari (House No. 36/1, Rankin Street, Wari, Dhaka-1203) in the capital Dhaka. In addition, the ninth and tenth outlets of 'SaRa' are in Rajshahi (House-53 & 54, United Tower, Rani Bazar, Rajshahi-6000) and Basabo (House- 96/2, East Basabo, Sabuj Bagh, Dhaka-1214) respectively. 'SaRa's most recently opened outlet is in Bogura (Holding No-113, 109 City Centre, Jaleswaritla Bogura-5800), which is the eleventh outlet of 'SaRa'. The Twelfth outlet of 'SaRa' has been launched recently in Sylhet (House-31A, Kumarpara, Ward 18, VIP Road, Sadar, Sylhet-3100). 'SaRa's thirteenth outlet is running operations at 'Wahab Tower', Holding No. 310, Shaheed Shahidullah Kaiser Road, Ward No. 16, Feni City. Apart from this, another new outlet of 'SaRa' is going to be launched very soon at Bibir Pukur Par in Barisal city.

Apart from the outlet, 'SaRa' has its own website (www.'SaRa'lifestyle.com), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/'SaRa'lifestyle.bd) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/'SaRa'lifestyle.bd). Customers can order within Dhaka and get home delivery. Besides, they will get the delivery of their ordered products through couriers all over the country.