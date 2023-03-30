SaRa brings diversified collection of Eid dresses

The joy of Eid comes at the end of Ramadan. Eid means new clothes that pleases us and our family.

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the biggest festivals of Muslims. To welcome this festival, country's one of the most popular lifestyle brand 'SaRa' Lifestyle has brought a diversified collection of clothes. 'SaRa' lifestyle has a vast Eid collection for people of all ages.

This year SaRa's Eid collection theme is "Mughal". Also, this year SaRa's Eid collection has been organised with a combination of the Mughal period and the present modernity of Bangladesh.

The motif and pattern of SaRa's Eid collection has been determined by the mix of Mughal and modernity.

As motifs for SaRa's dress of Eid collection this year, there are many things like screen print, digital print, manipulation, embroidery work, geometric, traditional, floral etc. Also in the patterns of the dresses there are anarkali, double layer, symmetric, asymmetric work are available.

SaRa's Eid collection is also decorated with perfect handcrafts including tassels and pleats. Cotton, viscose, shirtin, knit, denim twill fabrics, jacquard cotton, dobby cotton, georgette, silk etc. are used in these clothes.