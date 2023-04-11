SaRa brings colourful 'Baishakhi Collection 1430'

SaRa Lifestyle Limited has launched a colourful 'Baishakhi collection 1430' ahead of the festivities set to begin marking the first day of the Bengali calendar, which is celebrated to welcome the new year.

This Bengali new year, SaRa Lifestyle has chosen 'Rhythm' as the theme of their Baisakh clothing, reads a press release.

Alongside the quintessential red and white combination, other hues like maroon, orange, and royal blue have been given precedence in the new collection where different designs including floral and abstract motifs have made the collection stand out.

The fabrics were chosen in consideration of the present hot and humid weather conditions.

The collection focuses on the motivation of the new year where clothes were designed to match the combination of both trendy and traditional keeping the young generation in mind.

For men, SaRa has brought a range of punjabi, fotuwa, casual shirt and t-shirt, while for women, the collection includes three-pieces, kurtis, tops, and sarees. There are options available for kids as well.

Apart from these, the Boishakh collection offers "Mini me" and "Family Dress".

Since Pahela Baishakh and Eid are very close this year, SaRa's Mughal-themed Eid collection will also be available in all its outlets..

Besides the outlets, customers can shop SaRa clothes, a lifestyle brand of Snotex Group, from its website (www.saralifestyle.com), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/saralifestyle.bd) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/saralifestyle.bd/).

The brand offers home delivery service within Dhaka while for the rest of the country and abroad, SaRa products are delivered via courier service.

