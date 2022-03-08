SAPL begins handling of break-bulk raw cotton at its Muktarpur terminal

Corporates

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 04:33 pm

Related News

SAPL begins handling of break-bulk raw cotton at its Muktarpur terminal

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 04:33 pm
Till date 3,536 Metric Tonnes (MT) of break-bulk raw cotton consignments have been received at SAPL Muktarpur Terminal from India while 18 other cotton carrying vessels are in the pipeline. Photo: Courtesy
Till date 3,536 Metric Tonnes (MT) of break-bulk raw cotton consignments have been received at SAPL Muktarpur Terminal from India while 18 other cotton carrying vessels are in the pipeline. Photo: Courtesy

Summit Alliance Port Limited (SAPL) recently started handling of break-bulk raw cotton at its Muktarpur terminal.

The company, with its pioneering, timely and cost-effective service of facilitating Bangladesh's spinning mills and ultimately the RMG sectors by providing a much-needed alternative logistics solution for their vital industrial raw material i.e., break-bulk raw cotton from India, reads a press release.

SAPL Muktarpur Terminal provides fast and efficient handling of cotton bales using specialised cranes along with multiple warehouses for cargo storage.

SAPL began grain, rice and maize cargo handling from India from 2021 and received excellent response from the traders. 

"This new service by SAPL Muktarpur Terminal comes at a time when the Bangladeshi raw cotton importers who are finding it challenging to import from traditional sources such as Central Asia, Brazil, USA and West Africa due to the disruption in global supply-chain, unavailability of containers and historically high freight-rates. As a result, the market demand of raw cotton from India has increased tremendously in the last few years," remarked Jowher Rizvi, managing director of Summit Alliance Port. 

He also said that they are supporting the industries by providing alternate and environmentally sustainable sourcing while avoiding regular congestion at the land ports

In 2021, Bangladesh imported 8.5 Million bales cotton bales weighing approximately 1.85 Million MT and this figure is projected to cross 9 million bales in the current year due to the strong rise in demand for yarn and fabrics from the local RMG exporters.

The inland river route from Kolkata to Muktarpur provides an unparalleled safe passage for the raw cotton cargo throughout the year that is a guaranteed and time-bound option which is not possible on the traditional sea route for container shipments or via land ports. 

 

SAPL / Cotton

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bolstering Ukrainian resistance would mean a stronger NATO military posture in Eastern Europe to deter Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Aiding a Ukrainian insurgency would be painful and costly  

3h | Panorama
Tanneries can learn from the RMG sector by complying with the requirements of environment and labour safety. Photo: Mumit M

‘DoE has been made helpless by design’ 

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

These 7 brands dominated people’s lives. And then they petered out…

7h | Panorama
The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine war catastrophic for global food

Ukraine war catastrophic for global food

1h | Videos
Harry Kane breaks Henry's Record

Harry Kane breaks Henry's Record

1h | Videos
UN calls for civilian safe passage in Ukraine

UN calls for civilian safe passage in Ukraine

1h | Videos
3-ingredient butter cookies

3-ingredient butter cookies

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market