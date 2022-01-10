Sanmar Properties launches new luxury gated condominium ‘Sanmar Orchard Garden’ in Ctg 

Sanmar Properties Ltd, a reputed real estate company in Chattogram, has launched a new luxury gated condominium "Sanmar Orchard Garden" in the port city.

The unique lifestyle project has been constructed at the Yakub Future Park, West Khulshi, adjacent to Zakir Hossain Road, in Chattogram, reads a press release issued in this regard on Monday.

Each of the two, three, and four-bedroom apartments of the 20-storey high-rise are of modern design and have fittings that are aesthetic.

Orchard Garden by Sanmar exudes that unbridled sensation of tasteful luxury, presenting a stunning twin-tower development endowed with exceptionally-designed apartment suites in an up-and-coming residential area in Chattogram.

Those with good taste surely cannot help but imagine the absolute joy of living in such a glorious piece of property upon arrival, the release added.

Living a premium lifestyle to the fullest has never been easier at Orchard Garden, housing a plethora of amenities such as a terrace garden, community lounge, guest apartments, pre-school, super shop, running track and prayer spaces – all of which complement the essence of a spectacularly wholesome lifestyle for residents of any age.

The penthouses of both developments, in fact, the crown jewels of Orchard Garden, represent the best of all that the twin towers have to offer to accomplished residents with good taste.

With rooms borne out of the finest materials and fixtures, a panoramic view of the Chattogram skyline, priority access to a full-fledged gym – with hot tub and steam bath – and a decorous lounge area, life is indeed but a dream for penthouse residents at the Sanmar Orchard Garden.

Above all, residents have access to Privilege, the private member's club in the vicinity, adorning all the ner facilities required to enjoy life with your loved ones.

Senior executives of the real estate company were present during the recently held opening ceremony of the project.

