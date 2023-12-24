'Sanjeeb Utshob' to be held today at DU

The 12th edition of "Sanjeeb Utshob", in loving memory of celebrated journalist, lyricist, musician, and political activist Sanjeeb Choudhury, is going to be held today (24 December).

The Sanjeeb Utshob Udjapon Parishad has been organising the event at the University of Dhaka (DU) every year since 2010. Marking the 59th birth anniversary of the celebrated musician, the organisation arranged a musical event this year as well, reads a press release.

Popular musicians Limon, Joy Shariar, Muiz Mahfuz, Khayam Sanu Sandhi, Ahmed Hasan Sunny, Sahos Mostafiz, Rajesh Majumdar, Rashed, and Ghunpoka amongst others, will perform at the event.

Sanjeeb Chowdhury passed away in 2007, at the age of 42.

The event will begin at 4pm at the TSC's Sanjeeb Chattar of the University of Dhaka.

Sanjeeb was born on 25 December 1964 in Makalkandi village of Baniachang upazila of Habiganj.

Sanjeeb Choudhury, a student of Dhaka University's Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, was a creative writer, artist and journalist.

Along with working in the country's top media, he continued to practice music and literature.

With Bappa Majumdar, he formed the Dalchut band.