'Sanjeeb Utshob' to be held today at DU

Corporates

Press Release
24 December, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 07:40 pm

'Sanjeeb Utshob' to be held today at DU

Press Release
24 December, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 07:40 pm

The 12th edition of "Sanjeeb Utshob", in loving memory of celebrated journalist, lyricist, musician, and political activist Sanjeeb Choudhury, is going to be held today (24 December).

The Sanjeeb Utshob Udjapon Parishad has been organising the event at the University of Dhaka (DU) every year since 2010. Marking the 59th birth anniversary of the celebrated musician, the organisation arranged a musical event this year as well, reads a press release. 

Popular musicians Limon, Joy Shariar, Muiz Mahfuz, Khayam Sanu Sandhi, Ahmed Hasan Sunny, Sahos Mostafiz, Rajesh Majumdar, Rashed, and Ghunpoka amongst others, will perform at the event.

Sanjeeb Chowdhury passed away in 2007, at the age of 42. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The event will begin at 4pm at the TSC's Sanjeeb Chattar of the University of Dhaka. 

Sanjeeb was born on 25 December 1964 in Makalkandi village of Baniachang upazila of Habiganj. 

Sanjeeb Choudhury, a student of Dhaka University's Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, was a creative writer, artist and journalist. 

Along with working in the country's top media, he continued to practice music and literature.

With Bappa Majumdar, he formed the Dalchut band.

 

Splash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Last week, a visit to the party&#039;s central office in Dhaka to meet party leaders was in vain. The empty office is located in an alley near the Science Lab. Photo: Noor A Alam

A wobbly stroll with a 'stick': Sanskritic Muktijot’s entry in 2024 election

10h | Panorama
All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

1d | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

2d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

5m | Multimedia
Is Santa Claus red and white because of Coca-Cola?

Is Santa Claus red and white because of Coca-Cola?

1h | Multimedia
All you need to know about cricket’s new innovation ‘Electra Stumps’

All you need to know about cricket’s new innovation ‘Electra Stumps’

2h | Multimedia
State sugar mills seek Tk6,000cr loan interest waiver

State sugar mills seek Tk6,000cr loan interest waiver

6h | Multimedia