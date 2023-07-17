Sanjay Kumar new proctor of Nazrul University

17 July, 2023, 08:20 pm
Sanjay Kumar new proctor of Nazrul University

17 July, 2023, 08:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sanjay Kumar Mukherjee, an associate professor in the Department of Public Administration and Governance Studies at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, has been appointed as the new proctor of the university, replacing Professor Ujjal Kumar.

The appointment was announced through an office order issued on Monday (July 17), according to a press statement.

The appointment was made with the approval of the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar of the University (Acting)Md Hafizur Rahman.

Sanjay will serve as the proctor in accordance with Article 15 (1) of the first statute of the Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University Act 2006 until further orders.

Additionally, in separate orders, Assistant Professor Harunur Rashid from the Department of Public Administration and Governance Studies, and Assistant Professor Mehdi Tanzir from the Department of Theater and Performance Studies, have been appointed as assistant proctors of the university.

They will serve as assistant proctors for the next two years.

The appointment of the proctor and assistant proctors is subject to certain conditions, and the appointment order will take effect from the date of their joining the respective positions.

