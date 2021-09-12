Saniul Zadid, SUNMI’s new Overseas Sales Manager in Bangladesh

SUNMI has appointed Md Saniul Zadid as its Overseas Sales Manager in Bangladesh.

Md Saniul Zadid, along with his brilliant team, is now responsible for SUNMI's operations in Bangladesh, the Middle East and the Africa Pacific. It is for the first time that a Bangladeshi Sales Lead has been chosen to run SUNMI's major global operations.

Prior to joining the SUNMI team, Md Saniul Zadid worked as the Director of Sales of ADA Group. During his career, he has also made significant contributions to Bright Technologies Limited, BRACNet Limited, NOKIA EA Limited and Market Access Group.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, ICT Affairs Adviser to Prime Minister, wants to build a cashless market where SUNMI can play a significant role. In every sector of digital Bangladesh vision, SUNMI Team wants to be a valued partner in the forthcoming days.

Alibaba owns roughly 33% stake in Ant Group and Ant Group is the major shareholder of SUNMI. SUNMI has successively obtained strategic investments from Xiaomi Technology, Meituan Dianping, Lightspeed China Partners, ABC International and SCGC, and has an estimated value of over USD 1 billion with a robust business growth globally. Bangladesh's fastest-growing economy has attracted SUNMI to bolster its operations here.

SUNMI, with its core values of "altruism", is an IoT company that globally leads the innovation of intelligent hardware for business. SUNMI's founder & CEO Jack Lin and his team are dedicated to providing intelligent IoT devices and integrated solutions combining software and hardware to empower business owners and build an interconnected business world to finally achieve business 4.0.

As of April 2020, SUNMI App Store has become one of the world's biggest commercial App stores, with over 11,000 commercial Apps covering more than 100 subdivided industries. It is widely applied in business scenarios such as food delivery, checkout, supply chain, catering, retail, tax control and payment. SUNMI's IoT products and solutions have found their way to over 203 countries and regions, serving more than 1.5 million merchants.

SUNMI has prudent domain expertise and experience of TAX collection solution, Order Management Solution, Larger Wearhouse Management Solution, Ticketing Solution, Delivery Management Solution, Retail Management Solution, Payment Management Solution, White Level Merchant Acquiring Solution, e-KYC based transaction Management solution, Biometric Identification based Operation management Solution and many more.