Sandhani Asset Management gets new MD, CEO

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 03:10 pm

Mir Ariful Islam has joined Sandhani Asset Management Limited as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Prior to that, he was the Head of Research and Fund Management of Prime Finance Asset Management Limited. Mir Ariful Islam has more than 13 years of experience in the capital market. He has hands-on experience in brokerage operation, portfolio management, research and analysis, and operations of asset management company.

Ariful participated in many trainings and workshops at home and abroad to enhance his professional skills. He achieved a Bachelor's degree in Finance and a Master's degree in Accounting and Information Systems from Dhaka University. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh.

Also, Sandhani Asset Management Limited (SAML) has been recently awarded the license of Asset Manager from Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission under SEC (Mutual Fund) Rules, 2001.

Sandhani Asset Management Limited is a subsidiary of Sandhani Life Insurance Company Limited. Sandhani Life Insurance Company Limited is a reputed listed company of Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange. The other two capital market related companies of Sandhani group are Sandhani Life Finance Limited (Merchant Bank) and Mona Financial Consultancy & Securities Limited (Brokerage House). Through awarding of the asset management license, Sandhani Group has got the opportunity to further expand its business in the area of the capital market.

