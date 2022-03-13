Samuda Spec-Chem introduces new adhesive brand SAM-Bond

Corporates

Samuda Spec-Chem introduces new adhesive brand SAM-Bond

Samuda Spec-Chem Limited has launched a new adhesive brand SAM-Bond at an event in the Dealer Conference-2022.

The launching ceremony was held at Gulshan Shooting Club during the first-ever business event titled "ORJON KORBO EK SATHE (Together We Will Achieve) of the chemical manufacturing company on 12 March.

Samuda Spec-Chem Managing Director Muhammad Mostafa Haider and TK Group Managing Director Abul Kalam inaugurated the Dealer Conference-2022.

Muhammad Mostafa Haider, during his address, said, "The pandemic has taught us how to achieve targets at the time of difficulty and it was possible only when the team had complete devotion towards achievements."

"I want to convey my special thanks to all our business stakeholders (Dealer, Distributor, Shops and the Customers) across the country for their trust in us that has helped the Adhesive team to gain success. Congratulations Team! keep up the winning habit," he added.

Company Advisor Nasim Anwar FCA presided over the event.

Director Mostafizur Rahman, Head of Business BikashKanti Das, General Manager (Finance) Akramuzzaman FCMA, Senior DGM of Samuda Chemical Complex Ltd & Samuda Spech-Chem Ltd (Textile Auxiliaries) Anamul Kibria Rony, Head of Sales Samuda Spech-Chem Ltd (Adhesives) Zahurul Haque, Head of Operations Samuda Spech-Chem Ltd (Adhesives) Mizanur Rahman, and Head of Human Resources of Samuda Chemical Complex Ltd Mosfiqul Azam along with other different functional lead were present in that program.=

