Samuda Spec Chem hosts Sam Bond Brand Distributor Conference 2024

Corporates

Press Release
15 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 09:02 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Samuda Spec Chem Ltd, one of the leading chemical manufacturers in Bangladesh, hosted the Sam Bond Brand Distributor Conference 2024.

On Tuesday (7 May 7) the distributor conference of the brand Sam Bond of Samuda Spec Chem Limited, one of the leading chemical manufacturing companies in Bangladesh, took place at Pan Pacific Sonargaon. In the presence of more than 300 distributors at the conference, Sam-Bond's business expansion, future business goals and strategy announcement, assurance of high-quality product supply, and distributors' contribution were recognised.

During the event, Chief Business Officer Bikash Kanti Das gave the opening speech in the presentation of AKM Mahmudul Hasan, Head of Sales and Marketing of the company.

Nasim Anwar, Honorable Advisor of Samuda Spec Chem Ltd., appreciated the distributors' contributions to achieving the company's goals and extended his sincere gratitude to them.

Following this, distributors were awarded for their target achievements in various categories.  Finally, the conference concluded with a raffle draw and a cultural program.

Director of Samuda Spec Chem Limited, Md. Mustafizur Rahman; Head of Accounts, Muhammad Akramuzzaman; Head of HR & Administration, Md Mosfikul Azam; Head of Operations Mizanur Rahman and other senior officials were present at the event.

