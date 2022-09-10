Samsung's Padma Bridge photography campaign winners announced

Corporates

TBS Report
10 September, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 05:49 pm

Related News

Samsung's Padma Bridge photography campaign winners announced

TBS Report
10 September, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 05:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Samsung Mobile Bangladesh recently organized a photography campaign to celebrate the historic inauguration of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

The reputed South Korean tech brand has now started announcing and awarding the campaign winners, reads a press release issued by Samsung. 

Among the winners was Apurbo Zunaid, who received a Samsung Galaxy Tab A for submitting a magnificent landscape of the country's monumental establishment. Samsung will gradually announce the names of the rest of the lucky winners, eventually declaring the champion of the campaign.

Running from 27 June to 15 July, the campaign created a massive buzz among photography lovers.

Samsung fans from different parts of the country came to witness the Padma Bridge and took pictures of the symbol of Bangladesh's pride for trying their luck in the contest.

The first prize winner will receive a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the 2nd to 10th place winners will each receive a Samsung Galaxy Tab A, as did Apurbo Zunaid.

It may be noted that Apurbo Zunaid is the son of Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the honorable Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. Apurbo's mother and father were excited to hear about their son's achievement. The Minister and his wife also posted on their social media to share their joy.

In her Facebook status, Apurbo Zunaid's mother Arifa Jesmin Konika wrote, (as translated) – "Samsung organized the Padma Bridge digital photo contest. My elder son shared a photo of Padma Bridge taken on his Samsung mobile. His photo has been selected and he got the award. Congratulations and best wishes to Apurbo Baba. Please pray that he can become an ideal human being". Later, the honorable Minister shared his wife's status on his own profile, with the caption, (as translated) – "Prayers and best wishes".

In this context, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, "Samsung is always with the people of Bangladesh in celebrating achievements and memorable successes of the nation. The Padma Bridge represents the realization of dreams cherished by crores of Bengalis, which has been made possible by the indomitable spirit of the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, despite a hundred adversities. Samsung organized a photography contest to spread this success, and we were truly moved by the huge response from our fans. My congratulations go to the winners".

Samsung / Padma Bridge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An immature Forktail. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-backed Forktail: ‘Delight is as the flight‘

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The revolutionary monarchy of Elizabeth II

5h | Panorama
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

5h | Food
Customers enjoying fuchka at Tong‘s restaurant. Photo: MD Pramanik/ TONG NYC

Tong: A vision to popularise Bangladeshi street food among New Yorkers

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How Dhaka will be like that after the implementation of DAP

How Dhaka will be like that after the implementation of DAP

19m | Videos
Will "Vikram-Veda" make a new record?

Will "Vikram-Veda" make a new record?

54m | Videos
What you need to know about Suicide Prevention Day

What you need to know about Suicide Prevention Day

1h | Videos
Find out if your partner is cheating in a simple way

Find out if your partner is cheating in a simple way

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’