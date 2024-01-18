Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Galaxy AI, Galaxy S24, Galaxy Ring

Corporates

Press Release
18 January, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 07:26 pm

Related News

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Galaxy AI, Galaxy S24, Galaxy Ring

Press Release
18 January, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 07:26 pm
Samsung&#039;s Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Galaxy AI, Galaxy S24, Galaxy Ring

Putting an end to the year-long anticipation amidst tech enthusiasts across the globe, Samsung finally revealed its upcoming innovations at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024. 

Held on 17 January, at 1pm EST (12 am BST) in San Jose, California, the event announced Samsung's latest flagship S24 devices, along with many surprises. With a promise to transform the way phones are used forever, the event also unveiled Samsung's next big thing – Galaxy AI, reads a press release.

Just like the past Galaxy Unpacked events, the latest flagship devices – Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra – stole the show this year, the release added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Offering faster and more efficient performance than their predecessors, the new lineup of S24 devices will come with significant hardware and software improvements. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, a star within its family, will boast a flat display and a titanium frame, along with a camera that can arguably zoom into and take photos of the planets! Moreover, this year, Samsung is upgrading to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for these flagship devices. The devices will be available in exclusive colors of Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black, Amber Yellow, Orange, Light Blue, and Light Green.

Galaxy AI features AI wallpaper, real-time phone call translation, a Magic Editor-like photo enhancement tool, AI-powered zoom-in, five conversational tones on the keyboard, and an AI-infused Notes app, the release added.

Additionally, the audience also got a glimpse of Samsung's newest Galaxy Ring fitness tracker.  

Samsung also announced 7 years of security updates and 7 generations of OS upgrades for its devices staring with Galaxy S24 series.

Galaxy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shutters of the shop are opened, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Photos: Bidhan Rebeiro and Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

So Long, Farewell, Sagar Publishers

3h | Panorama
J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

9h | Features
Genocide in Gaza. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

10h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

1h | Videos
Iran vs Pakistan military power 2024

Iran vs Pakistan military power 2024

2h | Videos
Schools shut in Kurigram due to cold wave

Schools shut in Kurigram due to cold wave

3h | Videos
Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

6h | Videos