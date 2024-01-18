Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Galaxy AI, Galaxy S24, Galaxy Ring

Putting an end to the year-long anticipation amidst tech enthusiasts across the globe, Samsung finally revealed its upcoming innovations at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024.

Held on 17 January, at 1pm EST (12 am BST) in San Jose, California, the event announced Samsung's latest flagship S24 devices, along with many surprises. With a promise to transform the way phones are used forever, the event also unveiled Samsung's next big thing – Galaxy AI, reads a press release.

Just like the past Galaxy Unpacked events, the latest flagship devices – Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra – stole the show this year, the release added.

Offering faster and more efficient performance than their predecessors, the new lineup of S24 devices will come with significant hardware and software improvements.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, a star within its family, will boast a flat display and a titanium frame, along with a camera that can arguably zoom into and take photos of the planets! Moreover, this year, Samsung is upgrading to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for these flagship devices. The devices will be available in exclusive colors of Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black, Amber Yellow, Orange, Light Blue, and Light Green.

Galaxy AI features AI wallpaper, real-time phone call translation, a Magic Editor-like photo enhancement tool, AI-powered zoom-in, five conversational tones on the keyboard, and an AI-infused Notes app, the release added.

Additionally, the audience also got a glimpse of Samsung's newest Galaxy Ring fitness tracker.

Samsung also announced 7 years of security updates and 7 generations of OS upgrades for its devices staring with Galaxy S24 series.