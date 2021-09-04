Samsung Z Series preorder lots almost sold out in less than 24 hours

Corporates

TBS Report
04 September, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 07:43 pm

Related News

Samsung Z Series preorder lots almost sold out in less than 24 hours

Korean Yonhap News reports that the pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G & Z Flip3 5G have already surpassed the 800,000 units mark in Korea

TBS Report
04 September, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 07:43 pm
Samsung Z Series preorder lots almost sold out in less than 24 hours

Samsung Bangladesh's preorder lots for its Galaxy Z Series smartphones (Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G) have almost sold out within less than 24 hours of the sales' going live.

According to a press release, all preorder units of Galaxy Z Fold3 5G have ran-out but Samsung has managed to arrange more units of Galaxy Z Flip3 5G for customers.

Md Muyeedur Rahman, Samsung Bangladesh's head of mobile said that Samsung Global's forecast reports could outline one such imminent hype for fold and flip phones.

"Even now, with the pre-order lots getting quickly reserved, we are getting countless queries about the handsets, when these will be available in our outlets," he added.

Korean Yonhap News reports that the pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G & Z Flip3 5G have already surpassed the 800,000 units mark in Korea. 

The window for Samsung Galaxy Z Series handsets pre-order had opened on September 01, 2021, in Bangladesh.

 

 

 

Samsung Bangladesh / Galaxy Z Series / Galaxy Z Fold3 5G / Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

2d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

2d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

2d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates