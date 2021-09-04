Samsung Z Series preorder lots almost sold out in less than 24 hours

Samsung Bangladesh's preorder lots for its Galaxy Z Series smartphones (Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G) have almost sold out within less than 24 hours of the sales' going live.

According to a press release, all preorder units of Galaxy Z Fold3 5G have ran-out but Samsung has managed to arrange more units of Galaxy Z Flip3 5G for customers.

Md Muyeedur Rahman, Samsung Bangladesh's head of mobile said that Samsung Global's forecast reports could outline one such imminent hype for fold and flip phones.

"Even now, with the pre-order lots getting quickly reserved, we are getting countless queries about the handsets, when these will be available in our outlets," he added.

Korean Yonhap News reports that the pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G & Z Flip3 5G have already surpassed the 800,000 units mark in Korea.

The window for Samsung Galaxy Z Series handsets pre-order had opened on September 01, 2021, in Bangladesh.