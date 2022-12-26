Samsung wins Best Brand award, a first for TV industry!

Corporates

Press Release
26 December, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 05:26 pm

The creation of the industry's most cutting-edge televisions through high-end technologies and a differentiated approach has made Samsung a clear winner in consumers' hearts over the years.

Now, adding yet another feather to the cap, Samsung recently received the "Best Brand" award based on the results of a consumer survey conducted by the Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF). BBF, in partnership with NielsenIQ, presented this award to Samsung at the 14th edition of Best Brand Award 2022 recently at Le Méridien Dhaka, reads a press release.

Perhaps more than any other medium, televisions have captured the hearts of people since their inception. The popularity of television has only increased over time, with viewers tuning in to watch news, TV shows, movies, and so much more. Keeping rapidly changing requirements from TV in mind, Samsung offers a vast range of TVs for its customers to pick in. Samsung TV line up consists of Neo QLED 8K TVs, QLED TVs, Crystal UHD 4K TVs, and Full HD TVs. Considering users' preferences and TV viewing distance, Samsung offers TVs of different sizes, like 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch, 43-inch etc. The leadership of Samsung in TV industry always comes through innovation. Recent addition is a giant 85" (QN900B) NEO QLED 8K Smart TV featuring Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, Neural Quantum Processor 8K, and Infinity Screen.

For 16 years, Samsung has led the Global TV industry by striving to make televisions that focus on consumers' personal space. Samsung's innovation-led growth has incorporated groundbreaking new technologies while spanning multiple categories and reaching a wide range of consumers. By providing this extraordinary service and breakthrough screening technology, Samsung has maintained its 'Global No.1 TV' status throughout its over a decade-long journey. Among numerous other accolades, Samsung has now also secured the Best Brand award – for the first time in the country as a TV brand!

On this occasion, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, director and head of Business, Samsung Consumer Electronics, said, "Today, Samsung televisions mean more than just features and technologies to the consumers. It is not only the exceptional technologies that attract users. Users prefer Samsung because Samsung TVs fit perfectly into their lifestyles. At Samsung, we marry technology with user experience to create an outstanding balance between aesthetics and usefulness. It feels amazing to be recognised for this work, especially when the award is given for the first time to any TV brand in the country!".

It is mentionable that Best Brand Award 2022 recognised the most loved Bangladeshi brands in 38 categories. Also, the award celebrated Top 15 loved Brands across all 38 categories. Samsung TV became 14th in the Overall Category.

