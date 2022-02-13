Samsung unveils Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+ 

Samsung unveils Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+ 

Samsung has launched Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ at the Galaxy unpacked event recently. 

The feature-rich multimedia devices highlight a remarkable S-Pen, robust Snapdragon processor, and an outstanding camera, reads a press release.

The gadgets will be available in Bangladesh very soon, with pre-booking from the ending of this week, the press statement added.

Regarding the launch, Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Business of Samsung Mobile, said, "Today, in a world where remote work, online classes, and digital transactions have become customary, smartphones have transformed into an indispensable device for almost everyone. Under such circumstances, our ambition remains firm: to listen to consumers' feedback and continue to deliver smartphone experiences that empower us all to evolve. We believe that Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ are examples of two such devices that are a product of unparalleled creativity and efficiency, taking smartphone experiences to the next level."
 
The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display and an incredible camera set-up consisting of a 12 MP ultrawide camera, 108 MP wide camera, two 10 MP telephoto cameras, and a 40MP front camera.

Besides, it features a 5000mAh battery, enabling customers to switch from gaming nirvana to high-octane productivity in the blink of an eye.
 
Samsung's Galaxy S22+ features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display and a camera arrangement of 12 MP ultrawide camera, 50 MP wide camera, 10 MP telephoto camera, and 10MP front camera. 

Additionally, the device houses a 4,500 mAh battery with 45-watt fast charger support, allowing users to conveniently play games and watch content on the go without worrying about carrying a charger all day long. 

