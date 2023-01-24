Samsung unveils 200MP image sensor – ISOCELL HP2

24 January, 2023, 06:15 pm
Samsung has recently introduced its first 200MP image sensor, the ISOCELL HP2. 

The latest ISOCELL HP2 image sensor packs 200-million 0.6-micrometer (μm) pixels in a 1/1.3" optical format, a sensor size that is widely used in 108MP main smartphone cameras. 

With Samsung's advanced pixel-binning technology, Tetra2pixel, the HP2 adds more versatility to the camera as it simulates different pixel sizes to accommodate varying lighting levels. When in low-lit environments, the sensor transforms either into a 1.2μm 50MP or 2.4μm 12.5MP image sensor by binding four to 16 neighbouring pixels.

For fuller 8K video, approximately at 33MP, the HP2 switches to 1.2μm 50MP mode to minimize cropping and capture more of the scene. Filming 8K at 30 frames-per-second (fps), a wide field of view along with bigger pixel size can produce sharp cinematic videos.

Additionally, owing to Samsung's new Dual Vertical Transfer Gate (D-VTG) technology, washed-out pictures from brightly lit environments can be significantly reduced with the HP2.

In a photodiode within each pixel, a voltage transfer gate is placed on the bottom to transport electrons from the pixels to the logic layer. With high precision, D-VTG adds a second transfer gate in the pixel, boosting the pixel's full-well capacity by more than 33 per cent. With more electrons stored and efficient signal transfers, this method can reduce overexposure and enhance colour reproduction, especially in bright light conditions.

