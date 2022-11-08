Samsung tops World’s Best Employers 2022 list for third time

Corporates

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 03:54 pm

Samsung tops World’s Best Employers 2022 list for third time

Samsung has ranked first on Forbes' "World's Best Employers 2022" list for the third consecutive year.

Samsung has ranked first for the past three years, maintaining the company's top-notch reputation in the IT and technology industry, said a press release. 

In cooperation with Statista, Forbes surveyed over 150,000 employees across 800 companies globally, including companies from the UK, Germany, the US and many more, before ranking Samsung as first on the list of "World's Best Employers".

The survey respondents were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family. 

They were also asked to rate the companies on various aspects such as economic impact and image, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility. Participants simultaneously evaluated other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

In this regard, Hwansung Woo, the Managing Director of Samsung Bangladesh Branch, pointed out his vision of working with a purpose saying, "We are relentless in serving our purpose of delivering the most advanced Mobile Devices & Consumer Electronics items in Bangladesh. In addition, we have always been a firm believer in employee satisfaction through meaningful relationships, personalized efforts and advancement opportunities. In today's advanced job sector, purpose-driven work is of great priority, and Samsung takes this very seriously. We hope that we can continue to create a workspace of great value for our employees!"
 

