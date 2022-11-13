Samsung tops global smartphone shipments in Q3 with 64 million units

Samsung has been a consistent front-row competitor in the global smartphone market. As the overall smartphone market steadies, Samsung has yet again maintained its position as the global market leader, with 64 million units of shipments in Q3 2022.

This milestone has been achieved due to the new flagships and the growing popularity of the Galaxy A-Series, reads a press release.

On this occasion, Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of MX Business, Bangladesh, Samsung Electronics, said, "The smartphone industry is highly reactive to consumer demand. Smartphone brands are continuously adjusting to the fluctuating business conditions.

"This year in Q3 2022, once again, Samsung has established and maintained its position in the market with great results. Looking ahead to Q4 and 2023, smartphone and wearable markets are expected to grow. We hope that we can continue to grow and flourish more, bringing more amazing features and technologies for the customers."

