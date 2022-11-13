Samsung tops global smartphone shipments in Q3 with 64 million units

Corporates

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 05:09 pm

Related News

Samsung tops global smartphone shipments in Q3 with 64 million units

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 05:09 pm
Samsung tops global smartphone shipments in Q3 with 64 million units

Samsung has been a consistent front-row competitor in the global smartphone market. As the overall smartphone market steadies, Samsung has yet again maintained its position as the global market leader, with 64 million units of shipments in Q3 2022. 

This milestone has been achieved due to the new flagships and the growing popularity of the Galaxy A-Series, reads a press release. 

On this occasion, Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of MX Business, Bangladesh, Samsung Electronics, said, "The smartphone industry is highly reactive to consumer demand. Smartphone brands are continuously adjusting to the fluctuating business conditions. 

"This year in Q3 2022, once again, Samsung has established and maintained its position in the market with great results. Looking ahead to Q4 and 2023, smartphone and wearable markets are expected to grow. We hope that we can continue to grow and flourish more, bringing more amazing features and technologies for the customers."
 

Samsung

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

1h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings