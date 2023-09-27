Samsung tops global smartphone shipments in Q2 2023 with 53.5 million units

Samsung retains its position as the top smartphone player in Q2 2023 with 53.5 million units.

Against the backdrop of a leading market share of 20%, Samsung continues to lead the global smartphone industry through flagship technologies, unique innovations, and a consumer-centric approach, said a press release.

Since its inception, Samsung has always been a major smartphone brand, equipping its devices with mind-blowing features and cutting-edge specs, gradually emerging as a top brand among other smartphone brands.

As a consistent front-row competitor in the global smartphone market, Samsung has once again maintained its position as the global market leader, with 53.5 million shipments in Q2 2023.

This achievement has been largely fueled by the popular Samsung A-series as well as the flagship models, including the S-series and the Z-series.

Samsung also secured the top spot in the global smartphone market in the Q1 2023 with 22% market share.

Introducing cutting-edge technologies and specifications every often, Samsung is playing a phenomenal role in shaping the global smartphone market.