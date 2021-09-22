Samsung starts delivery for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G

Samsung has recently started delivering the latest Galaxy Z series smartphone for the consumers on time who ordered during the initial launch. The company started preorder process in Bangladesh on September 1, smartphone fans went on a spree, causing the devices to sell out instantly.

Samsung has always prioritized consumers' convenience and maintained continuous effort to ensure that consumers get what they want in time. Customers willing to purchase the stunning Foldables should place the order swiftly as only limited stock remains, says press release.

Samsung has unfolded a new chapter of mobile innovation with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G, resulting in an overwhelming response from the consumers.

The company says, the Galaxy Z series is an ambitious and productivity-centric smartphone that has resulted in the company's online traffic increasing by three times. To cater to the consumers' immense interest, Samsung has deployed demo devices of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G across all Samsung brand stores in the country to provide consumers with hands-on experience. Smartphone users can now experience all the exclusive features before placing an order.

On this occasion, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Following the release of our new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G, the breakthrough foldable technology has received an enormous response from customers. Our newest foldable technology empowers users with the style and flexibility required for today's fast-paced world. As promised, we have already started delivering the Galaxy Z series for the units ordered during the first launch. We cannot wait for a wider range of customers to use our latest innovation."

Samsung has combined industry-leading features and advanced app optimizations with foldable form factors to take the foldable experience further with the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G. Samsung is taking the legacy of Foldables towards a new dimension with the new Galaxy Z series. Customers can place orders for the two devices at www.samsung.com