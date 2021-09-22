Samsung starts delivery for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G

Corporates

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 04:38 pm

Related News

Samsung starts delivery for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 04:38 pm
Samsung starts delivery for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G

Samsung has recently started delivering the latest Galaxy Z series smartphone for the consumers on time who ordered during the initial launch. The company started preorder process in Bangladesh on September 1, smartphone fans went on a spree, causing the devices to sell out instantly.

Samsung has always prioritized consumers' convenience and maintained continuous effort to ensure that consumers get what they want in time. Customers willing to purchase the stunning Foldables should place the order swiftly as only limited stock remains, says  press release.

Samsung has unfolded a new chapter of mobile innovation with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G, resulting in an overwhelming response from the consumers.

The company says, the Galaxy Z series is an ambitious and productivity-centric smartphone that has resulted in the company's online traffic increasing by three times. To cater to the consumers' immense interest, Samsung has deployed demo devices of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G across all Samsung brand stores in the country to provide consumers with hands-on experience. Smartphone users can now experience all the exclusive features before placing an order.

On this occasion, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Following the release of our new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G, the breakthrough foldable technology has received an enormous response from customers. Our newest foldable technology empowers users with the style and flexibility required for today's fast-paced world. As promised, we have already started delivering the Galaxy Z series for the units ordered during the first launch. We cannot wait for a wider range of customers to use our latest innovation."

Samsung has combined industry-leading features and advanced app optimizations with foldable form factors to take the foldable experience further with the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G. Samsung is taking the legacy of Foldables towards a new dimension with the new Galaxy Z series. Customers can place orders for the two devices at www.samsung.com

Tech

Samsung / delivery for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G / Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G / Galaxy Z Fold3 5G / Z Flip3 5G

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

21h | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

1d | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

1d | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly