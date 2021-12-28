Samsung regains top position in South-East Asia markets

Samsung has regained its top position in the South-East Asia (SEA) markets with a 23 percent share in the key SEA countries, according to Counterpoint's Global Smartphone Channel Share Tracker.

The global smartphone brand made the statement via a press release issued in this regard on Tuesday.

SEA saw an 11 percent year-over-year (YoY) dip in its smartphone shipments in Q3 2021.

According to the press release, with markets beginning to reopen towards the end of the third quarter, Samsung was able to increase its shipments by shifting products quickly from its manufacturing facilities in Vietnam to stakeholders further down the channel. This helped Samsung recapture the leading position in the smartphone market of vital SEA countries.

Samsung A series performed exceptionally well along with the Galaxy S21 range and Flip 3 models, which enabled the brand to regain its position.