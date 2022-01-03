Samsung to participate in Smartphone & Tab Expo

Corporates

03 January, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 06:15 pm

Related News

Samsung to participate in Smartphone & Tab Expo

03 January, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 06:15 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Samsung is set to take part in the upcoming Smartphone & Tab Expo, taking place from 6-8 January, 2022, at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

This event is being organised in Bangladesh after two years with the objective to enable brands to showcase their tech-innovation and customer centric crafting of smart devices. 

A press conference regarding the event was held at the Surma Hall of the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, on Sunday (2 January).

At the expo, Samsung aims to launch its latest exciting flagship device – the new Samsung Galaxy S-Series, reads a press release.

Fazlul Musawir Choudhury, head of Product Planning at Samsung Mobile, said, "As we enter into the 5G era, the necessity to be more tech-enabled has increased. Through the expo, we look forward to making our visitors familiar with the futuristic tech devices and tech trends in alignment with the rest of the world. We shall assist our visitors in making a well calculated decision in terms of choosing the appropriate device that goes with their preference and the fast-paced technology advancement in Bangladesh."

Visitors will get to experience Samsung's premium 5G devices, along with the opportunity to receive exciting gifts at the event.

Customers can also avail a 10% discount and upto Tk50,000 off on various Samsung devices.

Through this expo, Samsung expects to reach more customers and to encourage a greater youth segment participation, Samsung will be offering various student special offers on its devices.

The event will be held in the presence of various high officials from Samsung.

Samsung / Smartphone & Tab Expo 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

4h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Collected

Rub away odour with Amco’s stainless steel bar

6h | Brands
Every department at Olympic Industries Ltd installed heat and steam recovery systems in the machineries to save fuel. Photo: Courtesy

For CSR, Olympic Industries took it upon themselves to go green

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Nintendo Switch: Reviving the era of handheld console gaming 

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

3h | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

3h | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

22h | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report