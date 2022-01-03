Samsung to participate in Smartphone & Tab Expo

Samsung is set to take part in the upcoming Smartphone & Tab Expo, taking place from 6-8 January, 2022, at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

This event is being organised in Bangladesh after two years with the objective to enable brands to showcase their tech-innovation and customer centric crafting of smart devices.

A press conference regarding the event was held at the Surma Hall of the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, on Sunday (2 January).

At the expo, Samsung aims to launch its latest exciting flagship device – the new Samsung Galaxy S-Series, reads a press release.

Fazlul Musawir Choudhury, head of Product Planning at Samsung Mobile, said, "As we enter into the 5G era, the necessity to be more tech-enabled has increased. Through the expo, we look forward to making our visitors familiar with the futuristic tech devices and tech trends in alignment with the rest of the world. We shall assist our visitors in making a well calculated decision in terms of choosing the appropriate device that goes with their preference and the fast-paced technology advancement in Bangladesh."

Visitors will get to experience Samsung's premium 5G devices, along with the opportunity to receive exciting gifts at the event.

Customers can also avail a 10% discount and upto Tk50,000 off on various Samsung devices.

Through this expo, Samsung expects to reach more customers and to encourage a greater youth segment participation, Samsung will be offering various student special offers on its devices.

The event will be held in the presence of various high officials from Samsung.